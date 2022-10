A labourer went missing after he accidently fell into river Brahmaputra on Tuesday morning.

Sources said that the labourer tripped and fell into the river while he was engaged in the construction work of the new Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge.

The identity of the said labourer is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been pressed into action to trace the missing labourer.