Guwahati: Man Arrested For Attempted Rape

A middle-aged man was arrested for allegedly attempting a rape a woman in Guwahati’s Panjabari area on Thursday night.

According to sources, the accused allegedly invited the woman for dinner at a guest house after which he tried to rape her on gunpoint.

The incident was reported from Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Road.

Following the incident, the victim woman filed a complaint at Dispur police station and the accused was arrested.

Six more people were also arrested in connection to the incident. The pistol used for the crime was also recovered.

Further investigation is underway.