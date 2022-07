A 32-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the second flood of his building in Guwahati’s Odalbakra area on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Deepjay Bose.

According to sources, his second wife abandoned him recently. His first wife also left him after which he had a second marriage.

Meanwhile, police are trying to ascertain the reason behind him taking the extreme step.

Further investigation is on.