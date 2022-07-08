Assam: Drugs Seized Including 768 Kg Ganja, 3 Held

Assam Police on Thursday apprehended three suspected drug peddlers and recovered a large amount of contraband drugs during separate operations in Nalbari and Kokrajhar.

In Nalbari, two accused drug peddlers were arrested in the Kaithalkuchi area with a large number of Nitrazepam/Tramadol tablets.

Taking to the Twitter, Nalbari police wrote, “During last 24 hours the police chiefs of Belsor and Chamata with staff arrested two drug peddlers from Kaithalkuchi area and recovered 170 nos of Nitrazepam/Tramadol Tablets/capsules.