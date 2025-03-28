Guwahati: Massive Consignment of Ganja Seized at Lokhra, One Held

A huge amount of ganja was recovered from a scooty near Lokhara Chariali early this morning during a routine checking.

Acting on reliable intelligence at about 8:45 AM, a team from Garchuk Police Station—comprising SI(P) Pranab Jyoti Bhattacharya and others, and led by the ACP of the Azara Division—launched an operation after receiving a tip-off that a person from Tamulpur was carrying suspected cannabis for sale.

During the naka check conducted opposite the DTO Office at Betkuchi, police intercepted a scooty bearing registration number AS-25-X-7533. The vehicle was stopped, and a 35-year-old man, Kamal Boro—son of Jonga Boro and a resident of Kanchai Gaon, Debkota Nagar under Jalukbari Police Station in Kamrup (M)—was apprehended.

A subsequent search of the suspect revealed two bags containing suspected cannabis. The total net weight of the seized ganja was recorded at 9.921 kilograms.

Following the seizure, necessary legal proceedings were initiated and a case was registered against the accused.

