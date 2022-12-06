Guwahati: Medical Student Allegedly Commits Suicide

A young girl has allegedly committed suicide at her house in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area late Monday night.

The deceased, identified as Shreya Devi, was a medical student studying in Orissa. She was found hanging at her house located at Silarai path in SBI colony area.

Meanwhile, local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Police said that the deceased girl took the extreme step as she was suffering from depression.

On December 2, a mother-daughter duo died by suicide at a rented house in Guwahati. The body of the mother was found hanging along with her 7-year-old daughter at Sijubari Chariali in Hatigaon.

As per a video that was circulated before the woman committed suicide, she alleged that her husband abused her physically and mentally.

A day prior, an undergraduate student from Cotton University allegedly committed suicide.

The deceased was a student of fifth semester of Mathematics department studying Cotton University.

The police also recovered a suicide note which read, “I hate my life..I hate my life very much. I'm so ugly. My economical problem is very bad.”