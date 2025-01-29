Guwahati: NEHHDC Inaugurates Jewellery, Handicrafts Livelihood Business Incubator

The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) on Wednesday inaugurated the Jewellery and Handicrafts Livelihood Business Incubator (LBI) at its Bamunimaidan premises. Established under the ASPIRE Scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME), the incubator aims to foster innovation, promote rural industries, and support entrepreneurship in Northeast India. The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) serves as the mentor institute for this initiative.

The Indian jewellery and gemstone sector, a significant contributor to the national economy, accounts for 7 per cent of GDP and 15 per cent of merchandise exports. The LBI is designed to highlight Northeast India’s rich jewellery and handicrafts heritage while equipping artisans and entrepreneurs with modern resources, training, and infrastructure. It seeks to preserve traditional craftsmanship, expand global recognition, and create sustainable livelihoods.

The incubator is expected to generate employment by fostering scalable micro-enterprises. It will provide skilling, upskilling, and reskilling opportunities for unemployed individuals, self-employed artisans, and wage earners, enhancing their expertise in emerging technologies. Additionally, it will support the MSME sector by supplying skilled human capital and driving innovation to enhance competitiveness.

The LBI will focus on multiple domains, including Gems and Jewellery (Gemstone), Handmade Paper and Paper Products, House Décor and Art Jewellery, and Toy Making. It will serve as a centre of excellence, providing skill development programs, facilitating product innovation inspired by Northeast India’s heritage, offering consulting services, and extending incubation support to entrepreneurs and MSMEs. The facility comprises dedicated sections, including a Design Section, a Casting Jewellery Section, a Handmade Jewellery Section, a Gemstone Section, and a Plating Section.

Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, including 3D printers, casting jewellery machines, magnetic polishers, ultrasonic cleaning machines, jewellery steam cleaners, and gemstone cutting and polishing machines, the incubator aims to facilitate industry-aligned entrepreneurship and skill development programs. NEHHDC has partnered with the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ), Jaipur, to strengthen industry linkages and knowledge exchange. As part of this collaboration, a five-day study tour was organized for IIGJ Jaipur students to explore Northeast India’s jewellery heritage. Additionally, artisans were given the opportunity to showcase their products at the Jaipur Jewellery Show in 2023 and 2024.

Research initiatives have been launched to explore the use of natural seeds and minerals from the Northeast region in jewellery making, fostering innovative product development. An MoU has been signed with the Indian Institute of Crafts and Design (IICD) to enhance design innovation and training. The first batch of PM Vishwakarma Goldsmith (Sonar) training has already been conducted at the incubator, marking the beginning of a long-term skill-building initiative.

Speaking at the event, Brig. RK Singh (Retd.), Managing Director of NEHHDC, stated, “The establishment of the Jewellery and Handicrafts Livelihood Business Incubator is a significant milestone in our mission to empower artisans and entrepreneurs in the North East. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a focus on innovation, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures talent and promotes sustainable livelihoods.”

Dr Sriparna B Baruah, Advisor, NEHHDC, added, “This initiative will transform the jewellery sector in the North East. By bringing artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs together, we are creating a vibrant platform that not only celebrates the region’s heritage but also integrates contemporary market-driven innovations. The impact of this incubator will extend beyond the region, strengthening its presence in both national and global markets.”

The Jewellery Display Centre at the LBI was inaugurated by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, Chairperson and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. She is also actively involved in entrepreneurial initiatives, including ‘Golden Threads of Assam’ for Muga silk promotion. Speaking at the event, Sharma stated, “This is a wonderful initiative, and I look forward to collaborating further to promote the artisans and craftsmanship of the North East.”

The Gemstone Section was inaugurated by Dr Lalit Sharma, Director, IIE, who lauded NEHHDC’s efforts in the Gems and Jewellery sector. The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Smt. Queen Oja, Former MP; Dr JP Sampath, Director, NID; Shri Ashim Das, GM, NEDFi; Shri Loken Das, CGM, NABARD; NKD Piku, Assistant Director, MSME DFO, Guwahati; and Wahida Rahman, a jewellery entrepreneur. Several officials from state and central government agencies were also present.

The event featured an exclusive jewellery exhibition showcasing the work of entrepreneurs specializing in sustainable jewellery, bamboo jewellery, clay jewellery, and traditional Assamese jewellery. This display highlighted the diversity and craftsmanship of the Northeast, reinforcing the significance of the newly established incubator in preserving and promoting regional artisanal traditions.

