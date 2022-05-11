Guwahati: Old Cottages In MLA Hostel To Be Demolished

All the old quarters, cottages and hostels of legislators of the Assam Legislative Assembly are slated to be demolished and new residential buildings will be built over them, an official notification stated.

In view of the same, members who are currently residing in such cottages and the new MLA hostel have been ordered to vacate by July 20.

The notification, issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly authority, was directed to residents of cottages that are very old and need to be repaired or reconstructed.

The new buildings will be used for various purposes including a guest house, which will be constructed in place of the existing new MLA hostel.

It also stated that the members will be given a sum of Rs 50 thousand as house rent allowance till the new buildings are constructed.

The amount will be paid directly to the members from the date vacate the cottages or hostels till the completion of the project.

According to reports, the cottages and the new MLA hostel are expected to be demolished by August 22.

