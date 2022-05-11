Assam: Dehorned Rhino Spotted At Orang National Park

A dehorned rhino was spotted at Orang National Park in Assam’s Sonitpur district, triggering panic among forest officials.

According to sources, forest rangers spotted the rhino with its horn removed today afternoon, after which, they informed senior officials.

It is however unclear if the rhino lost its horn during a conflict with another animal or was removed by poachers, sources said.

Fortunately, the rhino is alive and walking.

Meanwhile, search operations have been initiated to trace the missing horn.

In March this year, two persons were arrested in Assam’s Karbi Anglong for their involvement in rhino horn smuggling.

Along with the rhino horn, some incriminating documents were also seized from their possession.

Last year, a total of 2479 rhino horns were burnt down on World Rhino Dayu at Bokakhat at a historic event in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The initiative to burn the rhino horns was taken to send a strong message and bust the myth that rhino horns are storehouse of medicinal properties.

CM Sarma said that the government won't do any business with the parts of animals, adding that if a rhino dies then its horns will be destroyed. "Rhino poaching has been decreased and I thanked the Forest officers and staffs. The rhino horns will be burnt every year."

