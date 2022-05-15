At Least 10 Killed In 'Racially-Motivated' Mass Shooting In US

At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting that took place at a supermarket in the American city of Buffalo on Saturday.

According to media reports, a man wearing body armor entered a Tops Friendly Market after 2:30 p.m. EST (18:30 GMT) and opened fire with a rifle, resulting in 10 people, including one police officer, dead and three injured.

City police also gave out the information regarding the incident in a tweet and urged people to avoid the area.

"BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue," it tweeted adding, "Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area."

The suspect is 18-year-old whose identity has not been revealed. He reached the supermarket on Saturday afternoon and and then started to open fire.

The accused was also said to have live-streamed the entire incident.

Police said that the suspect had shot at least thirteen people of which most were black.

The FBI said that the incident is being investigated both as a hate crime and racially-motivated violent extremism.

