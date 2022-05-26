Guwahati Police Seize 30,000 Phensedyl Bottles, 3 Held

In a major haul, Guwahati police have seized as many as 30,000 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from a pick-up truck on Thursday afternoon.

Three persons were arrested in connection to it. Their identities were not ascertained immediately.

According to sources, the pick-up truck was travelling from West Bengal towards Bangladesh via Assam and Meghalaya.

However, based on specific information, the truck was intercepted by a team of police led by Joint CP Partha Mahanta, after which, the massive seizure was made.

Earlier this month, the police seized illegal cough syrup worth Rs 50 lakhs from Churaibari area in Karimganj at the Assam-Tripura border.

The illegal consignment was seized from a container truck bearing registration number AS 01 MC 0386 after the police conducted search operations in the area.

93 sacks of cough syrup were seized from the truck and around 10,100 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from these sacks. Among these, 27 sacks were packed with 2,566 bottles of Phensedyl and 66 sacks were filled with 7,590 bottles of Ascough.

According to police reports, the illegal cough syrup was being smuggled to Tripura.

Also Read: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Arunachal