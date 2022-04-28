Guwahati: Professor Slaps Student, Ruptures His Eardrum

A student of Gauhati Commerce College (GCC) got his eardrum ruptured on one side after being allegedly slapped by a professor on Thursday.

The student, identified as Shubham Kaur, said that he is suffering hearing loss on his left ear after the slap.

Following the incident, Deka’s family lodged a complaint against the professor at Chandmari police station.

However, the family however claimed that no action has been taken till now.

The professor has been identified as one Hemanta Kumar Deka.

