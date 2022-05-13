Guwahati Reels Under Artificial Floods, Yet Again

Triggered by spells of heavy rain this morning, parts of Guwahati are reeling under artificial floods, causing severe inconvenience to the commuters.

Areas like Zoo Road, Chandmari, Dispur, and Hatigaon have been immensely affected by the rainfall as water accumulation caused traffic jams.

On the other hand, the ongoing construction works have added to the woes of the commuters.

It has become a recurring phenomenon of the city causing hindrance in commutation for public and private transport system.

The artificial flood of Guwahati has made the people suffer since a long time. But no major steps have been taken by the government of Assam in controlling the artificial flood scenario.

The rapidly developing metropolitan environment has indiscriminately changed the large vacant lands and natural drainage controls which has changed the ecology and worsened the artificial flood situation of Guwahati.

