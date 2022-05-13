Guwahati: Bike Rider Serious After Being Hit in a Case of Drunk Driving

A person was left with severe injuries in an accident due to drunk driving in Assam’s Guwahati on Thursday night.
The incident took place late on Thursday night at the Survey area of Guwahati near Dispur. The victim was riding a two-wheeler when he was hit by a speeding vehicle.
According to reports, the four-wheeler that caused the accident had a group of young men and women in it, all of whom were in an inebriated condition.
Meanwhile, the victim has been shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. His identity has not been revealed yet.
It may be noted that the registration number of the four-wheeler that caused the accident is AS 01 BB 5554, while the two-wheeler belonging to the victim had registration numbers AS 01 EN 3747.
Local police have initiated an investigation into the matter and further details are awaited.