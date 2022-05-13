Guwahati: Bike Rider Serious After Being Hit in a Case of Drunk Driving

A person was left with severe injuries in an accident due to drunk driving in Assam’s Guwahati on Thursday night.

The incident took place late on Thursday night at the Survey area of Guwahati near Dispur. The victim was riding a two-wheeler when he was hit by a speeding vehicle.

According to reports, the four-wheeler that caused the accident had a group of young men and women in it, all of whom were in an inebriated condition.