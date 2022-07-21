Guwahati: Sixth Chalachitram National Film Festival To Be Held On Sept 1

The Sixth Chalachitram National Film Festival is scheduled to held on September 11, 2022 at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati.

In the festival, Feature, non-feature, documentary and animation films produced between 1 Sept 2020 and 31 August 2022 will be screened. The winners of CNFF22 will be awarded with cash prizes, certificates and trophies. For the competition section, the films with Hindi or English subtitles from northeast India will be entertained.

The theme has been declared as ‘Our Heritage Our Pride’, but filmworks with the subject matters of Indian art, culture, tradition, woman, patriotism, development, environments, lands, family, etc will be included. In the non-competitive section, the selected feature films will be awarded certificates and trophies. A number of distinguished directors and film-writers from different parts of the country are expected to grace the occasion.

“Since 2017 Guwahati has been hosting this festival in March, barring the last year while it was organised in August through online arrangements because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the festival is organised in September, keeping in line with other film festivals held across India,” said Utpal Datta, president of Chalachitram Society and festival director of CNFF22.

In a recent media briefing, renowned Assamese sound designer and film director Rajen Rajkhowa along with journalist turned filmmaker Sibanu Bora released the festival logo, which is designed by acclaimed artist Dhanjit Das. A competition among radio & television programs and vlogs in digital platforms on the selected theme will also be held. Moreover, another competition on best book, article and web-blogs on Assamese cinema is also on the card, informed Bhagawat Pritam, one of the organisers.

“Cinema can be a powerful catalyst of social change and a rich handloom of heritage. However it remains confined largely as a source of entertainment in our country. Primary purpose of the CNFF is to build a bridge between the traditional and the modern outputs with an aim to enable cinema to travel beyond the mainstream and touch the grass roots,” said a declaration of the society, which comprises Pramod Kalita, Pabitra Margherita, Amar Jyoti Deka, Babita Sarmah, Riju Dutta, Sankar Das, Kishor Shivam, etc , adding that interested persons can access all information regarding the festival from www.chalachitram.in.