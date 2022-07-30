Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary Wins Bronze In Men's 61 Kg At CWG 22

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary has secured India’s second medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham, having won the bronze medal in men’s 61 kilograms category on Saturday.
Poojary finished third with a total lift of 269 kilograms. At the end of the snatch round, he had stood fourth with a best of 118 kilograms lift but put a better performance to finish third and bag the bronze medal.
Before the match, Sanket Sargar had opened the medals tally for India at CWG 22, winning silver medal at the men’s 55 kilograms event. He had lifted 135 kilograms in his first attempt of clean and jerk before missing a weight of 139 kilograms in the second and third attempts in the final.
It may be noted that he had lifted a highest weight of 113 kilograms in the snatch in his third attempt and was leading until Mohamad Aniq bin Kasdan surpassed him by a narrow margin to win gold.
India also clean swept Sri Lanka 5-0 in the badminton Mixed Team Event. On the other hand, India also drew 16-16 against Malta in the men’s triples event of Lawn Bowls.
Moreover, Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu will be in action later today with all eyes on whether she is able to return with a medal or not. In addition, the Indian women’s hockey team will face Wales in the Pool A clash.
Lovlina Borgohain is also slated to start her campaign against Ariane Nicholson in the 66 kilograms category. India will face Australia in the mixed team badminton event.