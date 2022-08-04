Guwahati Trader Held For Running E-Ticketing Racket

In a joint operation, Dispur police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) arrested a city based trader on Thursday for allegedly running an illegal railway e-ticketing racket in the city.

The NFR, in a statement, said that it arrested e-ticket touts from different locations during last few days to check illegal sale of railway tickets.

“A team of RPF/Guwahati, on information raided a shop named ‘Maa Sabitri Studio’ located at Kacharibasti, Guwahati with the assistance of local police of Dispur. The owner of the shop was arrested and the team seized 04 railway e-tickets worth around Rs. 2580,” the statement read.

During the period from January to July this year, the RPF of NFR recovered 1902 railway tickets from touts worth more than Rs. 23.26 lakhs and arrested 148 touts.