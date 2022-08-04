Man Poisons His Two Sons Before Killing Self In Assam's Sivasagar

In a shocker from Assam’s Sivasagar, a man allegedly made his two minor kids drink poison before consuming it himself at their residence in Bogidole area.

Following the incident, the man, identified as Mridul Handique, and his sons were brought to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

Unfortunately, the man and one of his sons (aged 8) were declared dead on arrival. His other son (10) is in critical condition and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

According to reports, the man’s wife and his daughters were not present at the home when the incident happened.

Preminary probe revealed that the man took the extreme step following a family conflict.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the father and his son were sent for post-mortem.

An investigation into the matter is underway.