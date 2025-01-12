Guwahati: Truck Hits Pedestrians Near Jorabat Flyover, 2 Injured

A devastating road accident occurred under the Jorabat flyover today when a high-speed truck lost control and collided with pedestrians, resulting in severe injuries to two individuals.

Advertisment

The accident took place as the truck, bearing registration number NL-01 AD 3988, was heading towards Upper Assam from Guwahati.

The victims, identified as Chandra Bahadur Chetri and Mahendra Thapa, were walking along the road when the truck struck them. Both sustained critical injuries and were immediately rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

Despite efforts by local authorities, the truck driver managed to flee the scene, although the vehicle has been seized by the police.

Reports suggest that the accident occurred when the victims were carrying a deceased person from the Nepali Basti in Jorabat to the cremation ground.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and efforts are underway to locate the truck driver responsible for the accident.