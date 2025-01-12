Three Critically Injured in Guwahati Highway Accident

A horrific road accident occurred near the Garchuk flyover on the National Highway 37 late last night, leaving three individuals critically injured. The incident has raised serious concerns about road safety in the Guwahati city.

According to eyewitnesses, a scooter bearing the registration number AS01FZ1426, carrying two riders, was heading from Khanapara towards Jalukbari when the accident took place. A pedestrian crossing the road was also caught in the mishap, resulting in severe injuries.

Locals and police immediately sprang into action, rescuing the injured. Two of them, reported to be in critical condition, were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Further details about the victims and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited. The police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the collision.

