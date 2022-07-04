Guwahati: Two Held For Peddling Drugs Disguised as Fish Sellers

Top Stories

Two persons were arrested in Guwahati’s Beltola area for peddling drugs in disguise of fish sellers.

Police said that the duo had been selling drugs from the sidewalk since a long time in disguise of fish sellers.

The two arrestees have been identified as Ratul Ali and Atiqur Rahman, both hailing from Nalbari.

Police also seized nine containers filled with drugs suspected to be brown sugar.

Both of them were picked up from Survey area in Beltola.

Investigation to unearth further linkages is underway.

