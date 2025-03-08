Guwahati: Two Students Go Missing on Their Way to School for Exam

Two students from Noonmati in Guwahati have allegedly gone missing while on their way to school on Friday.

Advertisment

The missing students, identified as Bikash Rajbongshi and Ali Hussain, are students of Noonmati High School.

According to reports, both students had left home to appear for their examinations but never reached the school. Their families, after failing to contact them, informed the police about their disappearance.

The families have expressed suspicion that the boys might have traveled to Hyderabad as one of the boys, Bikash Rajbongshi, had been asking his mother about the distance to Hyderabad for the past few days. Furthermore, before leaving home, he reportedly carried clothes and important documents in his bag.

Similarly, Ali Hussain is said to have taken Rs 10,000 in cash along with multiple documents from home before leaving.

The police have now launched a search operation, and efforts are underway to locate the two teenagers. Concerned family members are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Phone Number: 8473958683

Also Read: Guwahati: Family Fears Human Trafficking as Two Women Go Missing from Chandrapur