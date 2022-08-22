Myanmar National Nabbed With Arms, Ammunition In Manipur

Security forces apprehended a Myanmar national with arms and ammunition at Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

Troopers of Assam Rifles and state police arrested the person from Canan Veng, Morehl along the Indo-Myanmar borders of Manipur based on specific information.

According to reports, two 9mm Pistols, 41 live rounds, four mobile phones and one radio set were recovered from his possession.

The arrested person was suspected to be a gun runner, however, an investigation is on to unearth possible links with separatist groups.

Recently, five Myanmar nationals, including a woman, were arrested in Manipur for illegally settling in the state.

The Myanmar nationals were apprehended from Ngathal Village in the Churachandpur district based on specific information.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the CCP PS team launched a search operation after receiving reliable information regarding the presence of the Myanmar nationals.

“They could not produce any documents of identity and citizenship therefore were arrested after observing due formalities. A suo motto case has been taken up for further investigation,” he added.

As many as 80 Myanmar nationals were nabbed by Manipur police this year, including women and children, who illegally crossed the border and had been staying in the Churachandpur district.