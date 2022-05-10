Guwahati: Woman Crashes Car Into Divider, Locals Allege Drunk Driving

A woman was injured in a road accident in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area early Tuesday morning.

As per sources, the incident happened near Rajgarh bye lane 4 when the vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 01 BZ0675’ collided with a road divider at high speed.

The woman, who’s identity is yet to be ascertained, was critically injured and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that a liquor bottle was found inside the woman’s car, indicating that she was drunk when the accident took place.

Earlier yesterday, one person was killed and another was grievously injured after their vehicle was hit by a speed train at Samarajan Panitula in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

The person travelling in a Scorpio car was hit by the Arunachal Naharlagun-Tinsukia intercity express.

The accident took place at Panitula area when he tried to pass the rail crossing not knowing that the train was coming from the other side.

Also Read: Amit Shah Presents President’s Colours Award to Assam Police