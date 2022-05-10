Amit Shah Presents President’s Colours Award to Assam Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the President’s Colours award to Assam Police in Guwahati on Tuesday for exemplary service during the past 25 years. Assam is the 10th state in the country to receive this honour.

President’s Colours, a special flag, is the highest honour to be given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war.

The flag is engraved with Assam's map and 36 stars representing the districts of the state, a one-horned rhino and the insignia of Assam Police with its motto.

The Home Minister will also attend an event today in Guwahati to mark the first anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government. Later in the day, Mr. Shah will also lay the foundation stones of various development works in the city including the Commissionerate of a police office building.

Presenting the President’s Colour award, Amit Shah extended wishes to the jawans of Assam Police. “The Assam Police has successfully occupied the position amongst the top 10 police force. I feel proud today. There has been a increase in Assam police force from 8000 to 70,000,” Shah said.

He further stated that the action taken by Assam Police against the extremists is commendable. “A total of 886 jawans have been martyred. I pay my homage to those martyrs,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this is a glorious day in the 150 years of history of Assam Police. “This is a selfless honour towards the responsibility of the Assam Police. My heartiest wishes to each and every police personnel on this day. I also pay homage to the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The courage shown by the Assam Police despite all challenges is stupendous,” said CM Sarma.

“This day will be written in golden letters in history. The President has given a new dimension to the Assam Police in this regard,” said Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta at an event today at Nehru Stadium.