Hero Cop Rescues 2 Minors From Drowning In Guwahati

A constable of the Crime Branch is being hailed as a hero for saving the lives of two minor siblings who fell into a pond in Guwahati’s Panbazar area on Monday.

According to sources, the two minor siblings (a girl and a boy) were playing beside the pond when they slipped and fell into the pond as there was no fencing around it.

Constable Saddam Hussain, who was the first to spot them, sprang into action and rescued both of them (aged 3 and 5) from the pond.

Fortunately, both of minors were unhurt and were later handed over to their family. Hussain’s fearlessness and quick thinking ensured that both of them survived.

The incident was reported near Panbazar police station and Crime Branch office.

Following the incident, Panbazar police asked authorities to build a fence around the pond to prevent such cases in the future.