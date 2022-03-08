Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Mizoram

A huge consignment of heroin weighing 780 grams was seized by the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles on Monday.

The heroin was recovered near near Tiau River in Champhai district of Mizoram. It was packed in 66 soap boxes.

The estimated cost of the seized heroin is said to be over Rs 3 crore.

The operation was conducted by troopers of the 8 Assam Rifles based in Champhai district of Mizoram.

“In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered (Heroin No.4 – 66 soap cases) 780gms worth Rs. 3,12,00,000/- Tiau River at Vangchhia Champhai district in Mizoram on 07 March 2022,” a statement read.

Earlier last month, heroin weighing 751.2 grams was seized during a search operation conducted at Champhai district in Mizoram.

The recovered heroin is worth approximately Rs 3 Crore.

