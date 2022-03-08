Assam: Manas National Park Witness Sharp Rise In Tiger, Rhino Population

The tiger and rhino population in Assam’s Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve has seen a sharp rise in recent times.

As per the 2021 census, the park authority expects the tiger population in the national park will be more than 60 from 48.

Babul Brahma, Deputy Ranger of Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve while speaking to ANI said, "The tiger population was recorded 10 in 2010 and it had increased to 30 in 2020."

“After the first tiger census conducted in Manas National Park in 2010, the Tiger Conservation Authority had said during their analysis that, tiger population in the park will be increased by double in 2020, but in 2020, the tiger population was increased to 30,” he added.

"In 2021 census, we had found 48 tigers in the park that means tiger population has increased by 18 within a year. This year's census is going on and it will be ended by this month and we have expected that the population will be increased to more than 60," Brahma said.

Also Read: 3rd Round Of Negotiations Between Russia And Ukraine Begin

Further, Brahma stated that Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve has a shared border with neighbouring country Bhutan.

"Bhutan has played a vital role in increasing tiger population in the national park. I had joined the park in 2003 and during that period the park was totally destroyed. But it has been gradually revived and I think in next 10-12 years, the park will be visible on its origin status," Brahma said.

Apart from tigers, the rhino population has also increased in the park, he said.

"In recent times, the park has received 5-6 rhino cubs. Rhino population has also been increasing in the park," Brahma said.

In 2005, the Assam government took the decision of re-introducing rhinos in Manas National Park under the Indian Rhino Vision 2020 (IRV 2020) and the first rhino translocated to the park in 2006 which was brought from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) near Kaziranga National Park.

Also Read: India Not On List Of ‘Unfriendly’ Nations Approved By Russian Govt