Himachal: 7 Charred To Death, 10 Others Injured In Factory Explosion

At least seven people were charred to death and 10 others suffered serious burn injuries after an explosion occurred at a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Tuesday.

As per reports, firecrackers were allegedly being made illegally in the factory which was taken on rent.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am. Upon hearing the explosion, people rushed to the spot and found seven labourers working in the unit charred to death.

Meanwhile, 10 others, including women, sustained serious burn injuries and were taken to Una Civil Hospital for treatment.

The unit was not registered with the industries department as per GM, industry, Una, Anshul Dhiman. It is reported that that the people running the unit for making crackers also did not have the explosives license.

