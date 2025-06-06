Home Meal Costs Down Slightly, But Oil and LPG Prices Keep Pressure On

The price of home-cooked meals dropped marginally in May 2025, offering a small relief to household budgets, thanks to a dip in vegetable prices, according to a new report by Crisil’s data and research arm.

Crisil's 'Roti Rice Rate' report reveals that the average cost of a vegetarian thali came down to ₹26.2 in May, a slight fall from ₹26.3 in April. A year ago, the same meal would have cost ₹27.8. The cost of a non-vegetarian thali fell more significantly—from ₹53.9 in April to ₹52.6 in May, compared to ₹55.9 last May.

A sharp year-on-year decline in tomato prices—by 29%—played a big role in bringing thali costs down. Onion prices dropped 15%, while potatoes were 16% cheaper compared to May 2024. Last year, vegetable prices had spiked due to weather-related disruptions and poor harvests, especially in key states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh.

For the non-vegetarian thali, the decline was largely driven by a 6% fall in chicken (broiler) prices. Chicken typically accounts for around half the cost of a non-veg thali, and its price drop was attributed to oversupply and reduced demand amid reports of bird flu in parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

However, not all ingredients followed the same trend. Vegetable oil prices jumped 19% year-on-year, mainly due to higher import duties. Cooking gas prices also edged up by 6%, which limited the overall decline in meal costs.

On a month-to-month basis, the price of onions dropped 10%, while tomatoes became 10% costlier and potatoes rose by 3%, according to the report.

Looking ahead, Crisil expects vegetable prices to inch upward due to seasonal effects, while wheat and pulse prices could soften further due to strong domestic production.

Meanwhile, rice exports are projected to grow by 20–25%, aided by competitive Indian pricing in global markets, said Pushan Sharma, Director at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics.

