India's Per Capita Fruit and Vegetable Availability Up by 7 kg and 12 kg: Report

A recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI) highlights a significant increase in the per capita availability of fruits and vegetables in India, rising by 7 kg and 12 kg, respectively, over the past decade. However, persistent inefficiencies in the agricultural supply chain continue to hinder optimal food consumption nationwide.

Advertisment

States like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir have recorded notable fruit and vegetable production growth. In contrast, according to the report, several northeastern states have reported a decline in per capita production.

India’s current per capita production of fruits and vegetables stands at approximately 227 kg annually, surpassing the general dietary recommendation of 146 kg. Despite this surplus, 30-35 per cent of these perishable products are lost due to inadequate harvesting techniques, storage facilities, transportation, and packaging, impacting overall consumption.

The report also underscores the adverse effects of extreme weather patterns, such as heat waves and cold spells, on agricultural productivity. For instance, a study by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) found that a 1°C increase in temperature beyond 30°C during the grain-filling period can reduce wheat yields by 3-4 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation eased to 5.48 per cent in November 2024, down from over 6 per cent in October, marking a six-year high. This decline is attributed largely to a sharp drop in vegetable prices, which fell from a 42.2 per cent increase in October to 29.3 per cent in November. However, core inflation saw an uptick due to rising protein prices.

For the fiscal year 2025, food prices are expected to remain the primary driver of inflation, which is forecast to average 4.8 per cent, with an upward bias, despite moderation in fuel costs. Interestingly, inflation levels across Indian states are converging towards the Reserve Bank of India's target of 4 per cent.

The report highlights a faster decline in food inflation in middle- and high-income states than low-income states, driven by labour migration to more affluent regions. It also notes that wage increases for non-agricultural labourers have minimal impact on food inflation, with rural wage hikes showing little correlation to rising food prices.