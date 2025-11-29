Hong Kong Fire: Did a Cigarette Spark the Blaze? Viral Video Emerges After 128 Deaths

At least 128 people were killed on Wednesday (26th November) in one of Hong Kong’s deadliest fires in decades, after a massive blaze tore through Wang Fuk Court, a residential complex in Tai Po in the New Territories.

The disaster took a new turn after a video circulating on social media claimed the fire may have been sparked by a cigarette.

The clip, posted by RT India, purported to show workers smoking near an exterior wall shortly before the blaze engulfed the building. However, authorities have not verified the footage, and the official cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The scale and speed of destruction have renewed long-standing concerns about Hong Kong’s traditional bamboo scaffolding, a centuries-old construction practice still widely used across the city. Many residents and experts now fear that the material may have accelerated the fire’s rapid spread.

Wang Fuk Court’s eight towers were fully wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and green protective netting as part of ongoing renovation work launched last year. When the flames ignited on Wednesday afternoon, the dry bamboo poles and mesh provided a vertical pathway that allowed the fire to race upward within minutes.

The Hong Kong government said Friday that collapsing bamboo sections contributed significantly to the spread of the blaze. A day earlier, officials emphasized that the city must “expedite” its transition toward safer metal scaffolding.

According to preliminary findings, the fire started in protective netting on the lower floors of one of the blocks before rapidly ascending, fuelled by “highly flammable” foam insulation boards, said Security Secretary Chris Tang.

On Friday, authorities announced the arrest of eight individuals, including scaffolding subcontractors, engineering consultancy directors, and project managers involved in the renovation.

The suspects, seven men and one woman aged between 40 and 63, were detained by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in connection with the ongoing investigation.

