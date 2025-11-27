Hong Kong’s Deadliest Fire in Decades Kills 44; Hundreds Still Missing

A massive blaze ripped through multiple residential towers in a Hong Kong housing complex, claiming at least 44 lives and leaving hundreds unaccounted for. The fire, which has become one of the city’s deadliest in decades, erupted late Wednesday and quickly engulfed several high-rise blocks.

Firefighters have been battling for hours to reach residents trapped on upper floors. Authorities said the fire was still burning in several towers well into Thursday, despite continuous efforts to contain it.

Hong Kong police confirmed the arrest of three individuals linked to a construction firm involved in ongoing renovation work at the complex. Investigators allege the men, two company directors and a consultant, showed “gross negligence.” Their company’s name reportedly appeared on polystyrene boards found blocking windows in some apartments, materials that are highly flammable.

Officials fear additional construction materials used at the site, such as plastic sheets, canvas covers, and safety nets, may have failed to meet fire safety guidelines.

Seven of the eight towers in the Tai Po district complex were still ablaze hours after the fire started. Authorities say the scale of the devastation exceeds even the notorious 1996 Garley Building fire, which killed 41 people.

Fire Services Director Andy Yeung said teams noticed polystyrene boards sealing off windows in several units, something he described as “highly irregular.”

“These materials ignite easily, causing the flames to spread with alarming speed,” Yeung said. He added that the discovery has been formally handed over to the police for deeper investigation.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated that housing authorities will now scrutinise whether the protective materials used during the towers’ refurbishment were compliant with fire-resistant standards. “Anyone found responsible will face legal consequences,” he said.

Investigators are also examining whether bamboo scaffolding, a common feature in Hong Kong construction sites, contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, as it has in previous incidents.

