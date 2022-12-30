Horoscope Today, December 30: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 30th December . You can reach me at - 6000652920

.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The HERMIT – Time for some rest. Don’t take any major decision .Let past go . Financially you will e little drained out so be careful.

Angel Message – stay calm

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 7

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Sun – Expect a good news in professional front. Promotions or money hike is on the cards. New people will come to your life.

Angel Message – Stay Happy

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Empress – Today is all enjoying the moment. Help others. Couple will get good news. Donate something to needy people.Financially its great day.

Angel Message – Listen carefully

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 6

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 9 Of Cups – Eat your favorite meals. Clean the house or your personal space. Financial gain. New people will show up.

Angel Message – Universe will have your back

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 4





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 5 OF Cups – Well I know you are exhausted and tired so its time for you to leave all your worries and take some time off. Remember some disconnection will bring happiness to our life. Financial its little unstable so spent less. Eat your favorite food.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 3

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 2 0f Pentacles– Don’t take any major decision today. Earnings and spending will be equal.Donate something to some one. Control your anger ,Be humble.

Angel Message – Enjoy some family time.

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 3

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 2 of swords – Stop over thinking. Don’t listen to anyone blindly. Always remember there is always a two sides of story. Listen to your inner feelings. Don’t be judgemental.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Violet

Lucky Number – 2

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- 8 Of Wands – Good news on its way. Abundance from all the direction.New beginning and promotions in jobs. Financially very great day

Angel Message – Stay Happy

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- The fool – Take a leap of faith.New beginnings and new news on its way. New trustworthy people will show today. Financially gain. Enjoy the moment.

Angel Message – be calm

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 4

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Magician – Amazing and beautiful day for you.Great day to plan for new project . New people will show up. Financial gain.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card –3 OF Cups– Enjoy the moment. Time to celebrate with close ones. Team work in business or work will bring good news. Financially you will be stable.

Angel Message – Stay happy

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 2 Of Cups – Enjoy the company of close one. Take some rest and enjoy the moment. Don’t take any stress or don’t worry about future,everything will be taken care by universe.

Angel Message – Love Yourself

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.