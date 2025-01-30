How 'Ronghor' Is Shaping Young Minds Beyond Conventional Schooling

Ronghor, an innovative alternative learning school founded by Guwahati-based brothers Indraneel and Kabyaneel Talukdar, is redefining the way education is perceived and delivered. What began in Noonmati has since expanded to Chadmari and Jyoti Nagar, growing into more than just a school—it's a movement that empowers young minds to think creatively, critically, and compassionately, free from the constraints of conventional classrooms.

Advertisment

A Journey of Self-Discovery and Impact

Though Kabyaneel holds a degree, both brothers realized early on that traditional education doesn’t always hold the answers. Instead, they chose to carve their own path—one that blends innovation, learning, and community impact. Their minimalist lifestyle and relentless focus on their vision have made them true changemakers.

The Road Ahead

Indraneel and Kabyaneel are more than just tech innovators or educators—they are pioneers of progress. Their story is a powerful reminder that success isn’t about following the crowd but about daring to dream differently.

As they continue to push boundaries, one thing is clear: this is only the beginning. With Aakhor revolutionizing language technology, Invision Web driving digital transformation, and Ronghor reshaping education, the Talukdar brothers are lighting the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

Explore their inspiring projects:

Aakhor: https://aakhor.in/

Invision Web: https://invisionweb.in/

Ronghor: https://rongghor.org/

Indraneel and Kabyaneel Talukdar are not just building tools or schools—they’re building futures. And their journey is a beacon of hope for dreamers everywhere.

Also Read: DeepSeek vs. ChatGPT: Battle of the AIs – Which One Wins?