HSLC Paper Leak: 4 Including Minors Arrested From Tinsukia

The superintendent of police (SP) in Assam’s Tinsukia district, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip on Tuesday said that four people had been arrested in connection with the HSLC paper leak incident.

Addressing the matter of General Science question paper in the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations leaking, the Tinsukia SP said that those arrested included two teenagers.

Tinsukia SP Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said, “Four people, including two teenagers, have been arrested in connection with the HSLC paper leak case. Those arrested were produced before the CJM court in Guwahati.”

He also revealed the names of two of the accused. “Dulu Gogoi and Deepjyoti Burhagohain have been arrested for their involvement in the HSLC paper leak row,” informed the SP.

The names of the other two were withheld as they are minors, the Tinsukia SP added. “All of those detained by the police are involved in leaking the question paper,” said SP Dilip.

Earlier in the day, six students of Salt Brook Academy in Assam’s Dibrugarh were taken into custody by the CID branch of Assam Police for their involvement in the HSLC paper leak incident.

They were brought to Guwahati for questioning by the CID in connection with the matter.

It may be noted that following the question paper of the General Science subject in the ongoing HSLC examination in Assam leaking, an investigation into the matter was launched by the CID.

Speaking on the HSLC paper leak row, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh informed that a total of 22 people had been detained from various parts of the state for having a role in the matter.

The Assam DGP informed this through a tweet today. He also said that arrests were made in Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Reacting on the uproar that took place due to the recent general science paper leak in HSLC examination 2023, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said that it is very unfortunate that teachers are also a part of it.