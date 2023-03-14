HSLC Paper Leak: CID Given Custody Of 3 Accused

A court in Guwahati remanded three accused in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) paper leak case in Assam to CID police’s custody on Tuesday.

According to reports, the court handed the custody of the three accused, who had been detained by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police in connection with HSLC Class 10 General Science question paper leak, were remanded to three days of custody.

The CID will take them into custody and carry on with their interrogation as a part of the investigation into the controversy.

Earlier in the day, CID in Assam had arrested three people for their alleged involvement in the paper leak incident. Those arrested by the police were identified as Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das, both teachers by profession and a driver named Bindeshwar Tumung.

While Jyotirekha Borgohain was taken to the Panbazar Police Station, the two other accused are currently at the CID police station.

Yesterday, a CID team had initiated a detailed investigation into the paper leak incident. The team followed specific inputs of culprits who leaked the paper. Based on the information, the CID team had taken the trio into their custody for questioning. All three are employees of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School.

On the other hand, another accused identified as Chitra Roy was also interrogated by the CID in connection to the case. However, Roy has not been arrested as of now. CID also summoned SEBA Examination Controller Nayan Jyoti Sarma and Chief Controller Jimli Kakoty Saikia.

On Sunday, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) had decided to cancel the General Science exam at the last moment after the question paper got leaked on social media. Earlier, HSLC Exam was cancelled for English subject. As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English exam has been cancelled in one of the centres in Cachar district.

The cancelled HSLC examination of General Science subject will now be held on March 30 from 9 am onwards in all the centres in the state. The announcement was made through a notification which was shared by state education minister Ranoj Pegu in his official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram in Cachar district will be held on March 28.