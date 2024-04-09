Huge Illegal Liquor Cache Seized In Excise Dept Raid

A concerted effort ahead of the Lok Sabha elections by the enforcement agencies led to the seizure of country liquor, branded foreign liquor, and fermented wash on Tuesday.
The operation was led by the Excise department in the Kamrup metropolitan district of Assam and bordering Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya today against illicit liquor sales.
According to officials they seized around 50 litres of illicit country-made liquor or Sulai, as it is known locally, along with 27 litres of foreign liquor and a further 1,600 kilograms of fermented wash.
It may be mentioned here that fermented wash is a high-density liquid that is a mixture of alcohol and water mixture and is produced as a product of fermentation of molasses by yeast.
Meanwhile, the excise department officials stated that the seized items were being taken to Meghalaya where they were meant to be sold through illegal means.
The initiative highlights the authorities' commitment to curb illegal activities and maintain law and order in the region with the elections in sight.