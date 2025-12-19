Huge Sit-In Protest Outside Indian Mission In Bangladesh After Hadi's Death

In the wake of the news of the death of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, a group of protesters staged a sit-in outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Bangladesh’s Chattogram, according to BD News.

The local police moved swiftly to the location after learning of demonstrators flocking outside the Indian mission in the port city of Khulshi around 11 pm on Thursday. The protests started just before 11 pm with protestors dispersing into groups. One of the groups simultaneously gathered at Gate 2, BD News quoted the police as saying.

Slogans protesting Hadi’s killing along with anti-Awami League and anti-India slogans were raised in front of the mission. Police officials at the scene took action and pushed back the protesters from the premises.

Khulshi Police chief Shahin Alam informed that those who positioned outside the high commission were removed.

Hadi had risen to prominence during the July uprising calling for a ban on the Awami League. He announced plans to contest in the parliamentary elections as an independent candidate from Dhaka-8 constituency.

During a campaigning at Bijoynagar last Friday, Hadi, who was travelling in a rickshaw, was shot by the pillion on a motorbike with the bullet lodging in his head. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with critical injuries. He was operated upon there, before being transferred that night to Evercare Hospital in the capital.

He was flown to Singapore for advanced treatment on Monday afternoon. Neurosurgeon Abdul Ahad, who was part of the surgery team in Dhaka, said in a video message on Thursday night that Singapore General Hospital confirmed his demise, reported BD News.

Inqilab Moncho’s Facebook page posted a statement saying Hadi was ‘martyred’ in the “struggle against Indian hegemony,”.

