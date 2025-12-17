MEA Summons Bangladesh Envoy Over Threat to Indian High Commission in Dhaka

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner M. Riaz Hamidullah following a security threat directed at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The development comes in the wake of anti-India remarks by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, who recently warned of isolating India’s Northeastern states and offering refuge to separatists if Bangladesh faces instability.

Despite the security alert, High Commissioner Hamidullah reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to a strong partnership with India during a Victory Day celebration at the Bangladesh Embassy in Delhi. Highlighting the country’s young population and aspirations of its youth, he stressed the importance of peace, prosperity, and regional security in the India-Bangladesh relationship.

“The whole of Bangladesh is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our people, especially the younger generation. Our relationship with India is built on mutual interdependence, and we are focused on regional prosperity, peace, and security,” Hamidullah said.

The event showcased Bangladesh’s culture and heritage, commemorating its Liberation War and independence. In a gesture of goodwill, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to Bangladesh, noting the 54th anniversary of its Victory Day.

The celebrations also saw a symbolic exchange of war veterans between the two countries. On 14 December, eight Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and two serving officers arrived in India for Vijay Diwas events in Kolkata, while eight Indian veterans and two serving officers visited Dhaka on 15 December to mark Bangladesh’s Victory Day.

The MEA said investigations into the reported threat are ongoing, while both nations continue to maintain active diplomatic engagement amid the tense backdrop.

