“Hurt and Angry”: Neeraj Chopra Responds To Online Hate Over Inviting Pakistani Athlete

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has responded strongly to the backlash he received for inviting Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic, an elite international athletics meet scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru.

Advertisment

As the organiser of the World Athletics A-level event—a first-of-its-kind in India—Neeraj had extended invitations to top javelin athletes across the globe. Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Olympic champion, was among those invited. However, the invite drew sharp criticism from a section of the public, especially in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 Indians, including 25 tourists and one local.

“My Country Comes First,” Says Neeraj

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, the 27-year-old Indian athlete addressed the criticism head-on.

"I am usually a man of few words, but that does not mean I will not speak up against what I think is wrong—especially when it comes to questioning my love for our country and the respect and honour of my family," he wrote.

Neeraj revealed that the invitations for the event had been sent out two days prior to the Pahalgam attack, and the inclusion of Arshad was strictly based on sporting merit.

“The invitation extended to Arshad was from one athlete to another—nothing more, nothing less. The aim of the NC Classic was to bring the best athletes to India and make our country a hub for world-class sporting events,” he said.

Following the attack, Neeraj clarified that Arshad’s participation was "completely out of question", reiterating, "My country and its interests will always come first."

Visibly hurt by the online hate, Neeraj lamented the personal attacks directed not only at him but also his family.

"They have not even left my family out of it... It pains me that I have to explain myself to people targeting me and my family with no good reason."

He also addressed how a statement by his mother, Saroj Devi—made during the Tokyo Olympics—has been turned against her.

"When my mother, in her simplicity, called Arshad ‘like our child’ last year, people praised her for her kindness. Today, the same words are being used to vilify her,” Neeraj added.

Arshad Nadeem Responds

Arshad Nadeem acknowledged the invitation and expressed his gratitude but confirmed he would not be participating in the NC Classic due to a scheduling conflict. He is currently preparing for the Asian Athletics Championships, set to be held in Gumi, South Korea from May 27-31.

Furthermore, in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government has suspended entry for Pakistani nationals, further ruling out Arshad's participation.

Despite the controversy, the event promises high-quality competition. Top international javelin throwers including Anderson Peters, Thomas Röhler, Julius Yego, Curtis Thompson, Genki Dean, Luiz Mauricio da Silva, and Rumesh Pathirage have confirmed their participation.

Neeraj himself will also be competing at the event. The list of Indian participants is yet to be officially announced by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Organised by Neeraj Chopra in collaboration with JSW Sports, and supported by the AFI and World Athletics, the NC Classic is poised to mark a significant milestone in India’s athletics landscape.

Also Read: "Competed in Diamond League Final with Fractured Hand": Neeraj Chopra