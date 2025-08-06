"I Don’t Know Anything About It": Trump Shrugs Off India’s Claim of Ongoing US-Russia Trade

US President Donald Trump has said he was unaware that the United States continues to import chemicals and fertilizers from Russia, a claim that surfaced after India pointed out ongoing trade ties between Washington and Moscow.

“I don’t know anything about it. We’ll have to check,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House on Tuesday when asked by ANI about reports of US imports of Russian products. The news agency has also reached out to the President’s press team for further comment.

Trump’s remarks come a day after he announced plans to significantly raise tariffs on India, citing its purchase of Russian oil. In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused India of profiting from Russian oil sales while ignoring the human cost of the war in Ukraine.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, they are then selling much of it on the open market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" Trump had posted.

India strongly rejected the criticism, calling it “unjustified and unreasonable.” In a detailed statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India’s imports from Russia were based on national needs, particularly to maintain stable energy supplies after traditional sources were redirected to Europe following the Ukraine conflict.

"India began sourcing oil from Russia only when other suppliers shifted focus to Europe. At the time, even the United States supported India’s decision, seeing it as important for global energy stability," the MEA said.

India also highlighted what it called a double standard. “The very countries criticizing India are themselves doing business with Russia. And in many cases, unlike India, this trade is not driven by any critical national requirement,” the statement read.

The government pointed out that the US continues to buy items like uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for electric vehicles, fertilizers, and chemicals from Russia. It also noted that the European Union’s trade with Russia in 2024 amounted to over €67 billion in goods, including 16.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG)—higher than India’s total trade volume with Russia.

India reaffirmed that it would continue to act in its best interest. "Like any major economy, India will take all necessary steps to protect its economic security and national interest," the MEA said.

