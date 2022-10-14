IIT Ghy Made Northeast and Nation Proud: Prez Murmu

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati campus during her visit to Assam, said a press release.

Speaking during the event, President Murmu said, "I am glad that IIT Guwahati has made the region and the nation proud as seen from its achievements in the national and international sphere, in a short duration of its existence," added the press release.

"Since it is the only IIT in the region, it has the responsibility of nurturing other institutions in the region, working with state government and defence forces, provide technological solutions to the region to prevent natural calamities from recurring," she added, as per the statement.

During her visit to the campus, Murmu inaugurated 'Param Kamrupa' Supercomputer facility and a high-power active and passive component laboratory of Sameer at IIT Guwahati.

On the recently inaugurated facilities at IIT Guwahati, the President, said, "I am confident that the Super Computer 'Param Kamrupa' facility inaugurated at IIT Guwahati will be put to use in the best possible manner to broaden our understanding and knowledge on various technological topics.

The Sameer laboratory will enable R&D-assisted critical applications in the defence sector and other industries. The massive effort by the State government to establish multiple medical colleges across Assam will ensure that the gap in the doctor-population ratio will be bridged significantly and it will open doors for medical research, especially for the treatment of cancer as well as another non-destructive testing."

"I truly believe all these efforts from the regional authorities and IIT Guwahati will strengthen the nation's mission to build quality infrastructure for future generations", added the President while concluding her address.

Welcoming the President, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "With the inauguration of multiple research and medical facilities by Her Excellency President of India, Droupadi Murmu, the state of Assam and IIT Guwahati has taken a great leap on healthcare and research fronts. IIT Guwahati is tirelessly working towards assisting the Government of Assam in Defence, Healthcare, Disaster Management, Skill Development, Promoting Women in R&D, and Entrepreneurship Sectors, among others."

Highlighting IIT Guwahati's ties with the regional authorities, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, said, "The Institute has undertaken multiple initiatives with the Assam Government for the benefit of citizens at large, Some of these projects include Water resource and Management, Disaster Management, Administrative college training, SITA - River Hydrology, Geology and socio-economic projects, and various other projects related to Oil and Natural gas and Wildlife sustainability."

Governor of Assam, Prof. Jagadish Mukhi, congratulated the State of Assam for its proactive roles in improving the healthcare sector and guided the doctors from the medical colleges of Assam and IIT Guwahati to play a leading role in resolving broad community healthcare problems.

On the newly inaugurated Supercomputing facility at IIT Guwahati, the Governor of the state said, "The Supercomputing facility inaugurated at IIT Guwahati shall be utilized for large data analysis, solving complex calculations related to disease prediction and analysis, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, drug delivery studies, and contribute significantly in nation building."

Highlighting Assam's progress, Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, "Assam is at a threshold of growth and prosperity and multiple sectors that can influence the immediate socio-economic prospects of the state are being prioritized. I am very glad to share with you that as part of this grand vision of the PM of India Narendra Modi we are implementing several major infrastructure, medical technical and educational projects."

"As a unique initiative, the Government of Assam in collaboration with IIT Guwahati is setting up a multispecialty Hospital at IIT Guwahati campus, which will be a hub for advanced training and capacity building for human resources in health care," he stated.

A total of 838 Teraflops 'Param Kamrupa' is a state-of-the-art Supercomputer facility set up at IIT Guwahati under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) - a joint initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

With this facility, IIT Guwahati will be able to carry out research activities in various scientific domains such as Weather and Climate, Bioinformatics, Computational Chemistry, Molecular Dynamics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, Data Science etc. are to name a few. Overall, this newly set up Supercomputing facility promises to boost the entire region's research and development activities.

High-power active and passive component laboratory of Sameer - this newly launched Sameer laboratory is dedicated to designing and developing of high-power microwave passive and active components and is located within the campus of IIT Guwahati.

This facility will provide a platform for scientists from Sameer and researchers from IIT Guwahati to carry out research and development activities in different areas of high-power microwave engineering.

(With Inputs from ANI)