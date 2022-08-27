Illegal Arms Manufacturing Unit Busted In Manipur

An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted in Manipur’s Churachandpur district by state police and Border Security Force (BSF).

The bust was made at Shiamtund village in New Lamka area.

During the joint operation, a huge cache of firearms, including some country made rifles, guns and others were seized from the location.

No arrests has been made in connection it. According to reports, the prime accused, whose residence was being used as a production unit, has fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused, the identity of whom is yet to be ascertained.