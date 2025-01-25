IMTEX 2025: Taiwan Proud To Support 'Make In India' Initiative

At IMTEX 2025, a premier global machine tool exhibition in Bengaluru, Richard Chen, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) in Chennai, emphasized Taiwan’s growing partnership with India’s manufacturing sector. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Chen highlighted Taiwan’s support for India’s transformation, particularly through the 'Make in India' initiative.

Advertisment

"India's manufacturing sector is a global leader in machinery, automotive, and defence, undergoing a remarkable transformation with Industry 4.0 and IoT," Chen said. "Taiwan is proud to be a trusted partner in this journey, offering advanced automation and machine tools solutions that enhance efficiency and align with the 'Make in India' initiative."

The TECC showcased a variety of cutting-edge products from leading Taiwanese brands at the event, all specifically tailored to meet the evolving demands of India’s manufacturing sector. "At IMTEX 2025, we are showcasing cutting-edge products from renowned Taiwanese brands, designed to empower Indian manufacturers. Together, Taiwan and India share a vision of progress through innovation, driving advancements in machinery and automation for a brighter future," Chen added.

He further explained that the technologies on display focus on enhanced precision, automation, and sustainability—critical factors for the industry’s growth. "They offer solutions for enhanced precision, automation, and sustainability, key factors for the industry's growth. By providing state-of-the-art equipment and solutions, we aim to empower Indian manufacturers to compete on a global scale, fostering a shared future of innovation and economic progress," Chen stated.

Chen also underscored Taiwan's commitment to solidifying its leadership in global innovation. "We aim to solidify our role as a global leader in innovation, foster meaningful partnerships with Indian manufacturers, and contribute to the growth of the Indian manufacturing industry. By introducing transformative machine tool technologies, we hope to inspire a new era of industrial excellence and collaboration between Taiwan and India," he added.

M G Balakrishna, President of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), expressed enthusiasm about future collaborations. He noted that industry associations like FKCCI are eager to work with initiatives such as Taiwan Excellence to drive knowledge exchange, joint ventures, and opportunities for industrial growth in India. "The cutting-edge tools unveiled today will help Indian companies enhance operational efficiency, improve product quality, and adopt sustainable practices, enabling them to stay competitive in a dynamic global market," Balakrishna stated.