IN PICS: President Murmu Offers Prayers at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, offered prayers at the Maa Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwahati on Friday.
President Murmu was accompanied by Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
President Murmu arrived in Guwahati yesterday evening and went to IIT Guwahati where she naugurated Supercomputer facility Param-Kamrupa and laboratory for the design and development of high power microwave component at the campus.
Today, she is set to visit Dhubri where she will be inaugurating the Dhubri Medical College. From there, she will head to Agyathuri and inaugurate the new railway station.