Ind Win Enthralling Encounter, Beat SA By 16 Runs In 2nd T20 In Guwahati

India won the second T20 match against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday to gain an unassailable lead in the three match series.

An enthralling encounter was played out at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati with both teams showcasing some fine batting performances. However, the men in blue came up trumps in the end in a high-scoring fixture.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first. Coming in to bat, India were off to great start with both openers putting up 96 runs on the board for the first wicket.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was then caught off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj at 48, just shy of his half-century.

Following a strong start, entered former captain Virat Kohli, who had the perfect opportunity to show his array of shots. But at the other end, India quickly lost the other opener K L Rahul, who went after a good innings of 57 runs off 28 balls.

With this, Surya Kumar Yadav entered the play and played a blistering innings of 61 runs of 22 deliveries. His innings included shots all around the park with five sixes and five boundaries.

He was then dismissed by the opposition skipper Bavuma who got him run out. Towards the end of the innings, specialist finisher Dinesh Karthik got the free hand from Kohli to go after the last over. With Kohli left stranded on 49 and unable to get his 50, Karthik ended with a quick-fire 17 off 7 balls including two sixes to hand the Proteas 238 runs to chase.