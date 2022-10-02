Guwahati News

Guwahati Police Carry Out Major Drive Against Illicit Liquor In Sonapur

A total of 300 litres of hooch was also destroyed during the special drive, police said.
The seized liquor included IMFL and hooch | Image: Twitter/ Guwahati Police
Police in Sonapur in Assam's Kamrup metropolitan district conducted a speacial drive against illegal liquor amid a dry day on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday.

An East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Sonapur Police Station in the outskirts of Guwahati found a total of 185 different types of Indian manufactured foreign liquor (IMFL) during the raids.

Meanwhile, a total of 300 litres of hooch was also destroyed during the special drive, police said.

The seizure included different types of whiskey, beer, etc, informed Guwahati Police via Twitter.

"An EGPD team from Sonapur PS carried a special drive against illicit liquor in the 14 Mile Bazaar today. A total of 300 litres of hooch was destroyed & 185 different types of IMFL including whiskey, beer etc. seized," tweeted Guwahati Police.

Guwahati police
Sonapur
Special Operation
Illicit Liquor Sale

