Guwahati Police Carry Out Major Drive Against Illicit Liquor In Sonapur

Police in Sonapur in Assam's Kamrup metropolitan district conducted a speacial drive against illegal liquor amid a dry day on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday.

An East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Sonapur Police Station in the outskirts of Guwahati found a total of 185 different types of Indian manufactured foreign liquor (IMFL) during the raids.

Meanwhile, a total of 300 litres of hooch was also destroyed during the special drive, police said.

The seizure included different types of whiskey, beer, etc, informed Guwahati Police via Twitter.

