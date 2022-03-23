India Achieved Highest Ever Goods Export Target Of USD 400 Bn: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday informed that India has achieved its highest ever goods export target of USD 400 billion nine days ahead of schedule.

In a tweet, he congratulated the farmers, weavers, manufacturers, exporters and MSMEs for the success and said that it was a key milestone towards the journey of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"India achieves the target of 400 Billion dollars of goods exports for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal," said PM Modi in a tweet.