India Becomes World's Second-Largest Tea Exporter, Surpassing Sri Lanka

The Indian tea industry finally has a reason to celebrate after years of struggling. According to data released by the Tea Board of India, India exported 254 million kg of tea in 2024, making it the second-largest tea exporter globally. While Kenya maintained its top position with over 500 million kg of tea exports, India surpassed Sri Lanka to claim the second spot.

In 2023, India and Sri Lanka were nearly tied in tea exports, each exporting around 231 million kg. However, in 2024, India outpaced Sri Lanka by exporting 24 million kg more. The 2024 figure also marks India's second-best tea export record, following 2018, when the country exported approximately 256 million kg of tea. The total value of India’s tea exports in 2024 stood at Rs 7,112 crore.

For years, India's tea export numbers have ranged between 200-225 million kg, except for the exceptional year of 2018. This recent growth has instilled optimism in the industry, with hopes of reaching the 300-million kg milestone by 2030. On average, India produces around 1,400 million kg of tea annually.

A significant portion of the export growth has been driven by the orthodox tea segment, supported by various government schemes at both central and state levels. "With a favorable export policy from the Centre and support from state governments, the industry is optimistic about expanding its export basket in the coming years," said Prabir Kumar Bhattacharjee, Secretary General of the Tea Association of India.